How to watch South Carolina vs. Kentucky: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
Who's Playing
Kentucky @ South Carolina
Current Records: Kentucky 12-3; South Carolina 8-7
What to Know
The #10 Kentucky Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena. UK is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while USC is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
The Wildcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, winning 76-67. The Wildcats relied on the efforts of G Immanuel Quickley, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 19 points and five rebounds, and G Ashton Hagans, who had 15 points and nine assists along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, USC needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 56-55 to the Tennessee Volunteers. USC got a solid performance out of F Maik Kotsar, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
UK is now 12-3 while USC sits at 8-7. The Wildcats are 9-2 after wins this season, and the Gamecocks are 3-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kentucky have won three out of their last four games against South Carolina.
- Feb 05, 2019 - Kentucky 76 vs. South Carolina 48
- Jan 16, 2018 - South Carolina 76 vs. Kentucky 68
- Jan 21, 2017 - Kentucky 85 vs. South Carolina 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Kentucky 89 vs. South Carolina 62
