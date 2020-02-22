How to watch South Carolina vs. LSU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

LSU @ South Carolina

Current Records: LSU 18-8; South Carolina 16-10

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the LSU Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for LSU as they fell 79-76 to the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Tigers had been the slight favorite coming in. Five players on LSU scored in the double digits: guard Skylar Mays (17), forward Darius Days (13), guard Marlon Taylor (13), guard Charles Manning Jr. (11), and forward Trendon Watford (10).

Speaking of close games: in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Mississippi State Bulldogs took down USC 79-76 on Wednesday. South Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Maik Kotsar, who had 24 points along with seven rebounds.

LSU is now 18-8 while the Gamecocks sit at 16-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: LSU enters the contest with a 47.30% field goal percentage, good for 17th best in college basketball. But USC have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.70%, which places them 12th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.85

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 156

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Carolina have won three out of their last four games against LSU.