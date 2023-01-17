Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ South Carolina

Current Records: Ole Miss 8-9; South Carolina 8-9

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Ole Miss Rebels are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. USC and the Rebels will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 94-53, which was the final score in South Carolina's tilt against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. Forward Gregory Jackson just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Ole Miss as they fell 62-58 to the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday. The top scorers for Ole Miss were guard Matthew Murrell (13 points) and guard Amaree Abram (12 points).

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 8-9. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: USC has only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Ole Miss has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 52nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina and Ole Miss both have five wins in their last ten games.