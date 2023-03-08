Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ South Carolina

Regular Season Records: Ole Miss 11-20; South Carolina 11-20

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the South Carolina Gamecocks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. The Rebels and USC are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 8 at Bridgestone Arena in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tourney. USC will be strutting in after a win while Ole Miss will be stumbling in from a loss.

Ole Miss was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 82-77 to the Missouri Tigers. Forward Myles Burns put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 11 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday USC proved too difficult a challenge. The Gamecocks secured a 61-55 W over the Bulldogs. USC's guard Meechie Johnson Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points and seven assists. Johnson Jr.'s performance made up for a slower contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last Tuesday.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rebels have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 46th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Gamecocks have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina and Ole Miss both have six wins in their last 12 games.