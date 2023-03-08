Who's Playing
Ole Miss @ South Carolina
Regular Season Records: Ole Miss 11-20; South Carolina 11-20
What to Know
The Ole Miss Rebels and the South Carolina Gamecocks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. The Rebels and USC are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 8 at Bridgestone Arena in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tourney. USC will be strutting in after a win while Ole Miss will be stumbling in from a loss.
Ole Miss was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 82-77 to the Missouri Tigers. Forward Myles Burns put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 11 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday USC proved too difficult a challenge. The Gamecocks secured a 61-55 W over the Bulldogs. USC's guard Meechie Johnson Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points and seven assists. Johnson Jr.'s performance made up for a slower contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last Tuesday.
A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rebels have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 46th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Gamecocks have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Carolina and Ole Miss both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Feb 11, 2023 - South Carolina 64 vs. Ole Miss 61
- Jan 17, 2023 - Ole Miss 70 vs. South Carolina 58
- Feb 15, 2022 - South Carolina 77 vs. Ole Miss 74
- Mar 11, 2021 - Ole Miss 76 vs. South Carolina 59
- Feb 13, 2021 - Ole Miss 81 vs. South Carolina 74
- Feb 05, 2020 - Ole Miss 84 vs. South Carolina 70
- Feb 19, 2019 - South Carolina 79 vs. Ole Miss 64
- Mar 07, 2018 - South Carolina 85 vs. Ole Miss 84
- Dec 31, 2017 - Ole Miss 74 vs. South Carolina 69
- Mar 04, 2017 - Ole Miss 75 vs. South Carolina 70
- Jan 14, 2017 - South Carolina 67 vs. Ole Miss 56
- Jan 19, 2016 - South Carolina 77 vs. Ole Miss 74