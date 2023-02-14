Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ South Carolina

Current Records: Vanderbilt 13-12; South Carolina 9-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the South Carolina Gamecocks are heading back home. The Gamecocks and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

USC came out on top in a nail-biter against the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday, sneaking past 64-61. USC can attribute much of their success to guard Jacobi Wright, who had 17 points in addition to five rebounds, and forward Hayden Brown, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was able to grind out a solid victory over the Florida Gators this past Saturday, winning 88-80. Vanderbilt got double-digit scores from four players: forward Liam Robbins (32), guard Trey Thomas (16), guard Ezra Manjon (11), and guard Jordan Wright (10). Trey Thomas' performance made up for a slower game against the Tennessee Volunteers this past Wednesday. Thomas' points were the most he has had all year.

USC is now 9-16 while the Commodores sit at 13-12. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gamecocks are 18th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. Vanderbilts have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina have won six out of their last ten games against Vanderbilt.