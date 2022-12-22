Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ South Carolina

Current Records: Western Kentucky 8-2; South Carolina 5-6

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are staying on the road Thursday to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Colonial Life Arena. The Hilltoppers will be seeking to avenge the 75-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 14 of last year.

The game between WKU and the Louisville Cardinals last Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with WKU falling 94-83 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding WKU back was the mediocre play of guard Luke Frampton, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, USC came up short against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, falling 64-56. The top scorers for USC were forward Hayden Brown (15 points), forward Gregory Jackson (13 points), and guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (13 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hilltoppers are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.56

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.