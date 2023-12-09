Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 4-4, South Dakota 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cal-Baker. Roadrunners will head out on the road to face off against the South Dakota Coyotes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 8 on the offensive boards, a fact Cal-Baker. proved on Tuesday. They put a hurting on the Poets at home to the tune of 106-58.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-68 victory over the Leathernecks on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back wins for South Dakota.

The Roadrunners have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 4-4 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.3 points per game. As for the Coyotes, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

Cal-Baker. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Cal-Baker.: they have a less-than-stellar 2-5 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal-Baker. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Dakota (currently ranked second in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been even better at 46 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

South Dakota is a slight 2-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Coyotes slightly, as the game opened with the Coyotes as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Dakota and Cal-Baker. both have 1 win in their last 2 games.