Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 4-4, South Dakota 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

What to Know

The Cal-Baker. Roadrunners will head out on the road to face off against the South Dakota Coyotes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 8 on the offensive boards, a fact Cal-Baker. proved on Tuesday. They put a hurting on the Poets at home to the tune of 106-58.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-68 victory over the Leathernecks on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back wins for South Dakota.

The Roadrunners have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 4-4 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.3 points per game. As for the Coyotes, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal-Baker. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Dakota (currently ranked third in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been even better at 46 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Cal-Baker. came up short against South Dakota when the teams last played back in December of 2018, falling 68-56. Can Cal-Baker. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Dakota and Cal-Baker. both have 1 win in their last 2 games.