Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Denver 13-11, South Dakota 9-15

How To Watch

What to Know

South Dakota will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for South Dakota and three for the Pioneers.

Last Sunday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Coyotes had to settle for a 70-67 loss against the Jackrabbits. South Dakota has struggled against the Jackrabbits recently, as their match on Sunday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Kaleb Stewart put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 27 points along with six rebounds.

We saw a pretty high 163-over/under line set for Denver's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell 82-76 to the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

The Coyotes have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-15 record this season. As for the Pioneers, they dropped their record down to 13-11 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Denver struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

South Dakota and the Pioneers were neck-and-neck when the teams last played two weeks ago, but the Coyotes came up empty-handed after a 111-110 defeat. Will South Dakota have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Denver is a 3-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pioneers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

Series History

South Dakota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Denver.