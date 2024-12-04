Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Idaho State 3-4, South Dakota 6-3

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

The South Dakota Coyotes will face off against the Idaho State Bengals at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Coyotes will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

South Dakota's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They took a 96-79 bruising from Nebraska on Wednesday. The Coyotes have struggled against the Cornhuskers recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dre Bullock, who posted 16 points in addition to three steals.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Idaho State). They put a hurting on Embry-Riddle to the tune of 97-46 on Monday. With the Bengals ahead 53-19 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Idaho State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 11 consecutive contests dating back to last season.

South Dakota's loss dropped their record down to 6-3. As for Idaho State, their victory bumped their record up to 3-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: South Dakota has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Idaho State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.