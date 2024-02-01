Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: North Dakota 12-10, South Dakota 9-13

How To Watch

What to Know

North Dakota and the Coyotes are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while North Dakota will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

St. Thomas typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday North Dakota proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 74-64 victory over the Tommies.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 110 points the game before, South Dakota faltered in their contest on Saturday. They were the victim of a painful 81-57 defeat at the hands of the Roos. South Dakota found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

The Fighting Hawks' win bumped their record up to 12-10. As for the Coyotes, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-13 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, North Dakota is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

North Dakota is a 3-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Fighting Hawks, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

South Dakota and North Dakota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.