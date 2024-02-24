Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Oral Roberts 11-16, South Dakota 10-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the South Dakota Coyotes and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for South Dakota and five for the Golden Eagles.

On Thursday, the Coyotes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 82-78 to the Roos.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory on Thursday and fell 71-70 to the Mavericks.

The Coyotes have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-18 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-16.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: South Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oral Roberts, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given South Dakota's sizable advantage in that area, the Golden Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Dakota lost to the Golden Eagles at home by a decisive 84-66 margin when the teams last played back in January. Will South Dakota have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 7 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.