Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 10-9, South Dakota 9-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits and the South Dakota Coyotes will face off in a Summit clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Despite being away, Southern Dak. St. is looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

The matchup between Southern Dak. St. and Neb.-Omaha on Thursday hardly resembled the 63-55 effort from their previous meeting. The Jackrabbits skirted past the Mavericks 90-87. The victory was just what Southern Dak. St. needed coming off of a 99-80 loss in their prior matchup.

South Dakota can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Tommies 74-73.

The Jackrabbits' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-9. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Coyotes, their victory bumped their record up to 9-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Southern Dak. St. and South Dakota are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Southern Dak. St. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Southern Dak. St. was able to grind out a solid win over South Dakota when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 72-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Dak. St. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Southern Dak. St. is a solid 6.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.