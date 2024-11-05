Halftime Report

A win for South Dakota would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 40-30 lead against Southern U.

If South Dakota keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Southern U. will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Southern U. 0-0, South Dakota 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern U. Jaguars will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the South Dakota Coyotes. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: South Dakota smashed the glass last season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Southern U., though, as they averaged only 31.9.

Looking back to last season, South Dakota finished on the wrong side of .500 (12-19), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Southern U. assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 18-13.

South Dakota skirted past Southern U. 71-68 in their previous meeting back in November of 2021. Does South Dakota have another victory up their sleeve, or will Southern U. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

South Dakota won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.