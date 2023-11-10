Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 1-0, South Dakota 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Pentagon -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Pentagon -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes will be playing in front of their home fans against the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Sanford Pentagon. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

South Dakota gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 85-53 win over the Lancers.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact UT-Rio Grande Valley proved on Monday. They steamrolled past the Knights 110-59 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-25.

The Coyotes and the Vaqueros both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Friday.

As for their next game, South Dakota is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 10-18 record against the spread.

South Dakota ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 7-4 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 30 games they played last year would have netted $219.10. On the other hand, UT-Rio Grande Valley was 8-15 as the underdog last season.

Odds

South Dakota is a slight 1-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

