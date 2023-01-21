Who's Playing

Denver @ South Dakota State

Current Records: Denver 12-9; South Dakota State 10-9

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 25 of 2017. The Pioneers and South Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Frost Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Denver had enough points to win and then some against the South Dakota Coyotes on Thursday, taking their matchup 75-60.

Meanwhile, everything went South Dakota State's way against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Thursday as they made off with an 84-61 victory.

Denver is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Denver up to 12-9 and the Jackrabbits to 10-9. The Pioneers are 7-4 after wins this year, South Dakota State 5-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a big 10-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Denver.