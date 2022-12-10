Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ South Dakota State

Current Records: Eastern Washington 4-5; South Dakota State 3-7

What to Know

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the Eastern Washington Eagles at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frost Arena. Neither South Dakota State nor Eastern Washington could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The Jackrabbits have to be aching after a bruising 81-56 loss to the Montana Grizzlies on Tuesday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and South Dakota State was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Eastern Washington has finally found some success away from home. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the California Golden Bears on Wednesday, sneaking past 50-48. Guard Tyreese Davis (14 points) was the top scorer for Eastern Washington.

The Jackrabbits are now 3-7 while the Eagles sit at 4-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Dakota State is 44th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.2 on average. Eastern Washingtons have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 26th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.