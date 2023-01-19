Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ South Dakota State

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-12; South Dakota State 9-9

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks haven't won a matchup against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since Dec. 29 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Nebraska Omaha and South Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits should still be riding high after a victory, while Nebraska Omaha will be looking to get back in the win column.

Nebraska Omaha received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 78-65 to the North Dakota State Bison.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between South Dakota State and the South Dakota Coyotes this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as South Dakota State wrapped it up with an 82-64 win on the road.

The Mavericks are now 7-12 while South Dakota State sits at 9-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Nebraska Omaha is 15th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.3 on average. South Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 48th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Nebraska Omaha.