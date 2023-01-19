Who's Playing
Nebraska Omaha @ South Dakota State
Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-12; South Dakota State 9-9
What to Know
The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks haven't won a matchup against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since Dec. 29 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Nebraska Omaha and South Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits should still be riding high after a victory, while Nebraska Omaha will be looking to get back in the win column.
Nebraska Omaha received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 78-65 to the North Dakota State Bison.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between South Dakota State and the South Dakota Coyotes this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as South Dakota State wrapped it up with an 82-64 win on the road.
The Mavericks are now 7-12 while South Dakota State sits at 9-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Nebraska Omaha is 15th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.3 on average. South Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 48th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Dakota State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Nebraska Omaha.
- Mar 05, 2022 - South Dakota State 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 79
- Feb 12, 2022 - South Dakota State 82 vs. Nebraska Omaha 61
- Jan 13, 2022 - South Dakota State 95 vs. Nebraska Omaha 86
- Mar 06, 2021 - South Dakota State 84 vs. Nebraska Omaha 71
- Feb 08, 2020 - South Dakota State 81 vs. Nebraska Omaha 64
- Dec 29, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 81 vs. South Dakota State 78
- Feb 14, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 85 vs. South Dakota State 84
- Jan 26, 2019 - South Dakota State 83 vs. Nebraska Omaha 73
- Jan 30, 2018 - South Dakota State 80 vs. Nebraska Omaha 60
- Jan 06, 2018 - South Dakota State 101 vs. Nebraska Omaha 88
- Mar 07, 2017 - South Dakota State 79 vs. Nebraska Omaha 77
- Jan 28, 2017 - South Dakota State 88 vs. Nebraska Omaha 84
- Jan 07, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 101 vs. South Dakota State 93
- Feb 10, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 96 vs. South Dakota State 92
- Jan 28, 2016 - South Dakota State 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 76