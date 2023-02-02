Who's Playing

North Dakota @ South Dakota State

Current Records: North Dakota 7-16; South Dakota State 12-11

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are 0-11 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. North Dakota's road trip will continue as they head to Frost Arena at 8 p.m. ET to face off against South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits should still be feeling good after a victory, while North Dakota will be looking to right the ship.

North Dakota received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 91-75 to the North Dakota State Bison.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State escaped with a win on Monday against the UMKC Roos by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66.

North Dakota's loss took them down to 7-16 while South Dakota State's win pulled them up to 12-11. We'll see if the Fighting Hawks can steal South Dakota State's luck or if South Dakota State records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota State have won all of the games they've played against North Dakota in the last nine years.