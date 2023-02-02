Who's Playing
North Dakota @ South Dakota State
Current Records: North Dakota 7-16; South Dakota State 12-11
What to Know
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are 0-11 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. North Dakota's road trip will continue as they head to Frost Arena at 8 p.m. ET to face off against South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits should still be feeling good after a victory, while North Dakota will be looking to right the ship.
North Dakota received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 91-75 to the North Dakota State Bison.
Meanwhile, South Dakota State escaped with a win on Monday against the UMKC Roos by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66.
North Dakota's loss took them down to 7-16 while South Dakota State's win pulled them up to 12-11. We'll see if the Fighting Hawks can steal South Dakota State's luck or if South Dakota State records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Dakota State have won all of the games they've played against North Dakota in the last nine years.
- Jan 07, 2023 - South Dakota State 60 vs. North Dakota 59
- Jan 31, 2022 - South Dakota State 70 vs. North Dakota 64
- Jan 27, 2022 - South Dakota State 96 vs. North Dakota 61
- Jan 23, 2021 - South Dakota State 85 vs. North Dakota 74
- Jan 22, 2021 - South Dakota State 92 vs. North Dakota 73
- Dec 11, 2020 - South Dakota State 74 vs. North Dakota 62
- Feb 19, 2020 - South Dakota State 94 vs. North Dakota 83
- Jan 15, 2020 - South Dakota State 87 vs. North Dakota 66
- Feb 09, 2019 - South Dakota State 80 vs. North Dakota 55
- Jan 16, 2019 - South Dakota State 78 vs. North Dakota 74
- Dec 12, 2017 - South Dakota State 99 vs. North Dakota 63