Who's Playing

South Dakota @ South Dakota State

Current Records: South Dakota 11-14; South Dakota State 14-11

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Coyotes and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frost Arena. South Dakota hasn't won a matchup against South Dakota State since Feb. 5 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The game between South Dakota and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday was not particularly close, with South Dakota falling 86-72.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 90-85 win.

South Dakota State's victory lifted them to 14-11 while South Dakota's loss dropped them down to 11-14. We'll see if the Jackrabbits can repeat their recent success or if the Coyotes bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota State have won 14 out of their last 19 games against South Dakota.