Who's Playing
South Dakota @ South Dakota State
Current Records: South Dakota 11-14; South Dakota State 14-11
What to Know
The South Dakota Coyotes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Coyotes and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frost Arena. South Dakota hasn't won a matchup against South Dakota State since Feb. 5 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The game between South Dakota and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday was not particularly close, with South Dakota falling 86-72.
Meanwhile, South Dakota State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 90-85 win.
South Dakota State's victory lifted them to 14-11 while South Dakota's loss dropped them down to 11-14. We'll see if the Jackrabbits can repeat their recent success or if the Coyotes bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Dakota State have won 14 out of their last 19 games against South Dakota.
- Jan 14, 2023 - South Dakota State 82 vs. South Dakota 64
- Mar 07, 2022 - South Dakota State 83 vs. South Dakota 60
- Feb 05, 2022 - South Dakota State 89 vs. South Dakota 79
- Jan 08, 2022 - South Dakota State 84 vs. South Dakota 65
- Feb 06, 2021 - South Dakota State 89 vs. South Dakota 78
- Feb 05, 2021 - South Dakota 64 vs. South Dakota State 56
- Dec 12, 2020 - South Dakota 91 vs. South Dakota State 78
- Feb 23, 2020 - South Dakota State 85 vs. South Dakota 80
- Jan 19, 2020 - South Dakota 99 vs. South Dakota State 84
- Feb 23, 2019 - South Dakota State 94 vs. South Dakota 89
- Jan 06, 2019 - South Dakota State 79 vs. South Dakota 61
- Mar 06, 2018 - South Dakota State 97 vs. South Dakota 87
- Feb 22, 2018 - South Dakota State 76 vs. South Dakota 72
- Jan 24, 2018 - South Dakota 87 vs. South Dakota State 68
- Mar 06, 2017 - South Dakota State 74 vs. South Dakota 71
- Feb 11, 2017 - South Dakota 91 vs. South Dakota State 89
- Dec 31, 2016 - South Dakota State 73 vs. South Dakota 72
- Feb 13, 2016 - South Dakota State 85 vs. South Dakota 68
- Jan 23, 2016 - South Dakota State 79 vs. South Dakota 75