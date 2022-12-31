Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ South Dakota State

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 11-5; South Dakota State 6-8

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies lost both of their matches to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits last season on scores of 77-92 and 60-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. St. Thomas (MN) and South Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits will be strutting in after a win while St. Thomas (MN) will be stumbling in from a defeat.

St. Thomas (MN) came up short against the South Dakota Coyotes on Thursday, falling 92-84.

Meanwhile, the Western Illinois Leathernecks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday South Dakota State proved too difficult a challenge. South Dakota State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Leathernecks, winning 71-64.

The Tommies are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

St. Thomas (MN)'s loss took them down to 11-5 while South Dakota State's win pulled them up to 6-8. We'll see if St. Thomas (MN) can steal the Jackrabbits' luck or if South Dakota State records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a 4-point favorite against the Tommies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Dakota State have won both of the games they've played against St. Thomas (MN) in the last eight years.