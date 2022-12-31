Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ South Dakota State

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 11-5; South Dakota State 6-8

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies lost both of their matches to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits last season on scores of 77-92 and 60-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Tommies are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against South Dakota State at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Frost Arena. South Dakota State will be strutting in after a win while St. Thomas (MN) will be stumbling in from a loss.

St. Thomas (MN) came up short against the South Dakota Coyotes on Thursday, falling 92-84.

Meanwhile, the Western Illinois Leathernecks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday South Dakota State proved too difficult a challenge. The Jackrabbits walked away with a 71-64 victory.

St. Thomas (MN)'s defeat took them down to 11-5 while South Dakota State's win pulled them up to 6-8. A win for the Tommies would reverse both their bad luck and South Dakota State's good luck. We'll see if St. Thomas (MN) manages to pull off that tough task or if South Dakota State keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota State have won both of the games they've played against St. Thomas (MN) in the last eight years.