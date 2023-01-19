Who's Playing
Denver @ South Dakota
Current Records: Denver 11-9; South Dakota 8-10
What to Know
The South Dakota Coyotes are 12-3 against the Denver Pioneers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. South Dakota and Denver will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Pioneers should still be riding high after a win, while South Dakota will be looking to right the ship.
South Dakota received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 82-64 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Meanwhile, Denver beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 78-71 this past Saturday.
The Coyotes are now 8-10 while Denver sits at 11-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: South Dakota is stumbling into the contest with the 359th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. Denver has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 17th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Dakota have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Denver.
- Feb 12, 2022 - South Dakota 84 vs. Denver 76
- Jan 13, 2022 - South Dakota 80 vs. Denver 71
- Jan 03, 2021 - South Dakota 79 vs. Denver 57
- Jan 02, 2021 - South Dakota 93 vs. Denver 54
- Jan 30, 2020 - South Dakota 93 vs. Denver 87
- Jan 05, 2020 - South Dakota 80 vs. Denver 78
- Feb 20, 2019 - South Dakota 72 vs. Denver 45
- Jan 02, 2019 - South Dakota 71 vs. Denver 70
- Mar 05, 2018 - South Dakota 76 vs. Denver 58
- Jan 27, 2018 - Denver 84 vs. South Dakota 68
- Dec 30, 2017 - South Dakota 82 vs. Denver 71
- Jan 28, 2017 - South Dakota 88 vs. Denver 83
- Jan 04, 2017 - South Dakota 75 vs. Denver 69
- Feb 21, 2016 - Denver 76 vs. South Dakota 71
- Jan 28, 2016 - Denver 66 vs. South Dakota 52