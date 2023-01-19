Who's Playing

Denver @ South Dakota

Current Records: Denver 11-9; South Dakota 8-10

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes are 12-3 against the Denver Pioneers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. South Dakota and Denver will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Pioneers should still be riding high after a win, while South Dakota will be looking to right the ship.

South Dakota received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 82-64 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Meanwhile, Denver beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 78-71 this past Saturday.

The Coyotes are now 8-10 while Denver sits at 11-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: South Dakota is stumbling into the contest with the 359th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. Denver has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 17th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Series History

South Dakota have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Denver.