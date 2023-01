Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ South Dakota

Current Records: South Dakota State 8-9; South Dakota 8-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the South Dakota Coyotes are heading back home. The Coyotes and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota hasn't won a game against South Dakota State since Feb. 5 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

South Dakota received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 73-61 to the North Dakota State Bison.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State escaped with a win on Saturday against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59.

South Dakota State's win lifted them to 8-9 while South Dakota's loss dropped them down to 8-9. We'll see if South Dakota State can repeat their recent success or if the Coyotes bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Series History

South Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against South Dakota.