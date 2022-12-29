Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ South Dakota

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 11-4; South Dakota 5-8

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes won both of their matches against the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies last season (90-79 and 81-60) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Coyotes and St. Thomas (MN) will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. St. Thomas (MN) will be strutting in after a win while South Dakota will be stumbling in from a loss.

The matchup between South Dakota and the UMKC Kangaroos last Monday was not a total blowout, but with South Dakota falling 62-45 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the Tommies bagged a 78-68 victory over the North Dakota State Bison last week.

South Dakota is now 5-8 while St. Thomas (MN) sits at 11-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Dakota is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. To make matters even worse for South Dakota, St. Thomas (MN) enters the game with only 10.5 turnovers per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota have won both of the games they've played against St. Thomas (MN) in the last eight years.