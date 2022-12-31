Who's Playing
Western Illinois @ South Dakota
Current Records: Western Illinois 8-5; South Dakota 6-8
What to Know
The Western Illinois Leathernecks are 3-13 against the South Dakota Coyotes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. WIU is on the road again Saturday and plays against South Dakota at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Coyotes should still be riding high after a win, while the Leathernecks will be looking to regain their footing.
WIU came up short against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Thursday, falling 71-64.
Meanwhile, South Dakota was able to grind out a solid victory over the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Thursday, winning 92-84.
WIU is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Leathernecks are now 8-5 while the Coyotes sit at 6-8. South Dakota is 2-3 after wins this year, and WIU is 1-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Coyotes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
South Dakota have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.
- Feb 19, 2022 - South Dakota 78 vs. Western Illinois 65
- Jan 24, 2022 - South Dakota 75 vs. Western Illinois 72
- Mar 06, 2021 - South Dakota 86 vs. Western Illinois 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - South Dakota 84 vs. Western Illinois 74
- Jan 22, 2021 - South Dakota 65 vs. Western Illinois 60
- Feb 12, 2020 - South Dakota 85 vs. Western Illinois 72
- Dec 29, 2019 - Western Illinois 82 vs. South Dakota 75
- Feb 16, 2019 - South Dakota 80 vs. Western Illinois 67
- Jan 26, 2019 - Western Illinois 65 vs. South Dakota 59
- Feb 01, 2018 - South Dakota 80 vs. Western Illinois 54
- Jan 03, 2018 - South Dakota 62 vs. Western Illinois 50
- Mar 04, 2017 - South Dakota 78 vs. Western Illinois 69
- Feb 23, 2017 - South Dakota 92 vs. Western Illinois 81
- Jan 25, 2017 - South Dakota 62 vs. Western Illinois 55
- Feb 27, 2016 - Western Illinois 90 vs. South Dakota 76
- Jan 20, 2016 - South Dakota 76 vs. Western Illinois 67