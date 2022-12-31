Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ South Dakota

Current Records: Western Illinois 8-5; South Dakota 6-8

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are 3-13 against the South Dakota Coyotes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. WIU is on the road again Saturday and plays against South Dakota at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Coyotes should still be riding high after a win, while the Leathernecks will be looking to regain their footing.

WIU came up short against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Thursday, falling 71-64.

Meanwhile, South Dakota was able to grind out a solid victory over the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Thursday, winning 92-84.

WIU is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Leathernecks are now 8-5 while the Coyotes sit at 6-8. South Dakota is 2-3 after wins this year, and WIU is 1-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Odds

The Coyotes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Dakota have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.