Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Alabama State 4-7, South Florida 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the South Florida Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Yuengling Center. Alabama State is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Alabama State was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday, and, well, they did. They were the victim of a painful 82-62 defeat at the hands of the Tigers. Alabama State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-25.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was TJ Madlock, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, South Florida came tearing into Friday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They strolled past the Great Danes with points to spare, taking the game 89-73.

South Florida's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Chris Youngblood, who scored 23 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Kasean Pryor, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds.

The Hornets' loss dropped their record down to 4-7. As for the Bulls, their victory bumped their record up to 6-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only South Florida took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, South Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

South Florida is a big 14.5-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

