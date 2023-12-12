Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 4-7, South Florida 3-4

How To Watch

What to Know

South Florida will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. South Florida will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas Pine Bluff will be stumbling in from a defeat.

South Florida had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They strolled past the Seminoles with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 88-72. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for South Florida's 56-point performance the contest before.

South Florida's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Selton Miguel led the charge by scoring 20 points. Miguel continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Chris Youngblood was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff and UConn couldn't quite live up to the 164.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Golden Lions were dealt a punishing 101-63 defeat at the hands of the Huskies on Saturday. The over/under was set at 164.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's loss came about despite a quality game from Rashad Williams, who scored 23 points.

The Bulls' victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for the Golden Lions, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-7.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: South Florida have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Arkansas Pine Bluff, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given South Florida's sizeable advantage in that area, Arkansas Pine Bluff will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for South Florida against Arkansas Pine Bluff when the teams last played back in November of 2019 as the team secured a 70-41 victory. Will South Florida repeat their success, or does Arkansas Pine Bluff have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

South Florida is a big 17-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 16.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.