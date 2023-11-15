Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Central Michigan 0-3, South Florida 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas will head out on the road to face off against the South Florida Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Yuengling Center. Central Michigan staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

Central Michigan was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 94-67 bruising that the Seminoles dished out on Monday. Central Michigan was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-30.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brian Taylor, who earned 15 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Anthony Pritchard, who earned 16 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Florida was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 96-52 victory over the Bulldogs at home. With South Florida ahead 47-23 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

South Florida's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jayden Reid led the charge by dropping a double-double on 11 points and 10 assists. Selton Miguel was another key contributor, earning 18 points.

the Chippewas' loss dropped theirs to 0-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Central Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

South Florida is a big 18-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

