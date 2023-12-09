Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Florida State 4-3, South Florida 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will face off against the South Florida Bulls at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena. Despite being away, Florida State is looking at a eight-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, the Seminoles couldn't handle the Tar Heels and fell 78-70. Florida State was up 45-31 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jamir Watkins, who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Florida's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 66-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Minutemen.

South Florida's loss came about despite a quality game from Selton Miguel, who scored 16 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their season record to 4-3 while the Seminoles' loss dropped theirs to 4-2.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, South Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Florida State in mind: they have a solid 5-2 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Florida State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Florida State is a big 8-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Florida State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.