Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 6-4, South Florida 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Loyola Chi. Ramblers will head out on the road to face off against the South Florida Bulls at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Yuengling Center. Loyola Chi. has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Loyola Chi. scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They blew past the Maple Leafs, posting a 115-64 victory at home. With that win, Loyola Chi. brought their scoring average up to 75.6 points per game.

Meanwhile, the matchup between South Florida and Arkansas Pine Bluff on Tuesday hardly resembled the 70-41 effort from their previous meeting. The Bulls strolled past the Golden Lions with points to spare, taking the game 104-86. With that win, South Florida brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

South Florida got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jayden Reid out in front who scored 16 points along with eight assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Reid has scored all season. Sam Hines Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

The Ramblers' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the Bulls, the victory got them back to even at 4-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Loyola Chi. came up short against South Florida in their previous matchup back in November of 2019, falling 66-55. Can Loyola Chi. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.