Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Maine 3-3, South Florida 2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the South Florida Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Yuengling Center. Maine might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up five turnovers on Saturday.

The point spread may have favored Maine last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 67-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ospreys. Maine found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Bulls earned a 74-65 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Among those leading the charge was Jose Placer, who scored 21 points along with 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

The Black Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for the Bulls, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Maine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.