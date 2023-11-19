Who's Playing

Northern Iowa Panthers @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Northern Iowa 1-1, South Florida 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls will be playing at home against the Northern Iowa Panthers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Yuengling Center. South Florida might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored South Florida last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 68-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Chippewas. South Florida found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Despite their defeat, South Florida saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chris Youngblood, who scored 20 points along with 2 rebounds and 1 assist, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Selton Miguel, who scored 16 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Panthers took their match at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 90-50 victory over the Duhawks. With Northern Iowa ahead 47-19 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The Bulls' loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Panthers, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

Looking forward, South Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-12-2 record against the spread.

South Florida skirted past Northern Iowa 72-69 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Does South Florida have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northern Iowa turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

South Florida is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Northern Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.