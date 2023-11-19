Who's Playing
Northern Iowa Panthers @ South Florida Bulls
Current Records: Northern Iowa 1-1, South Florida 1-1
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls will be playing at home against the Northern Iowa Panthers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Yuengling Center. South Florida might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Wednesday.
The point spread may have favored South Florida last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 68-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Chippewas. South Florida found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.
Despite their defeat, South Florida saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chris Youngblood, who scored 20 points along with 2 rebounds and 1 assist, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Selton Miguel, who scored 16 points along with 3 steals.
Meanwhile, the Panthers took their match at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 90-50 victory over the Duhawks. With Northern Iowa ahead 47-19 at the half, the contest was all but over already.
The Bulls' loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Panthers, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.
Looking forward, South Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-12-2 record against the spread.
South Florida skirted past Northern Iowa 72-69 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Does South Florida have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northern Iowa turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
South Florida is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Northern Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 144 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.
- Dec 12, 2022 - South Florida 72 vs. Northern Iowa 69