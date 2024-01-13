Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Rice after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 40-31 lead against South Florida.

If Rice keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-9 in no time. On the other hand, South Florida will have to make due with an 8-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Rice 6-9, South Florida 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Rice Owls and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 12th at Yuengling Center. Coming off a loss in a game Rice was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Rice fought the good fight in their overtime contest against UTSA on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 89-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Roadrunners. Rice just can't catch a break and has now endured three losses in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Mekhi Mason, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Travis Evee was another key contributor, scoring 25 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Florida unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 75-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Blazers. South Florida has struggled against UAB recently, as their match on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, South Florida saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Selton Miguel, who scored 17 points along with three blocks, was perhaps the best of all.

The Owls' defeat dropped their record down to 6-9. As for the Bulls, they bumped their record down to 8-5 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Friday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rice have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

South Florida is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulls slightly, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

