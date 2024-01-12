Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Rice 6-9, South Florida 8-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Rice Owls and the South Florida Bulls are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 12th at Yuengling Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Rice fought the good fight in their overtime game against UTSA on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 89-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Roadrunners. Rice's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Mekhi Mason, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Travis Evee was another key contributor, scoring 25 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, South Florida's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They took a 75-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Blazers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for South Florida in their matchups with UAB: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their defeat, South Florida saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Selton Miguel, who scored 17 points along with three blocks, was perhaps the best of all.

The Owls' loss dropped their record down to 6-9. As for the Bulls, they bumped their record down to 8-5 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rice have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.