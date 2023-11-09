Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: SC State 1-0, South Florida 0-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls will host the SC State Bulldogs to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 9th at Yuengling Center.

Keep your eye on offensive rebounds in this one, as these two were some of the most dominant teams in that area last year. South Florida were ranked 40th in the nation in offensive rebounds last season, having averaged 11.8 per game. SC State did even better, as they were ranked second with an average of 13.8 per game.

Looking back to last season, South Florida finished on the wrong side of .500 (14-17), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, SC State finished with a dismal 5-25 record.

South Florida and SC State were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in December of 2021, but South Florida came up empty-handed after a 65-64 defeat. Can South Florida avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SC State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.