Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: UAB 10-7, South Florida 9-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

South Florida is 0-4 against UAB since December of 2015 but things could change on Wednesday. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. The Bulls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

South Florida is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Tulane just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Green Wave by a score of 73-70.

Despite their loss, South Florida saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. CJ Brown, who earned eight points in addition to six assists and six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Brown a new career-high in offensive rebounds (two). Another player making a difference was Jamille Reynolds, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, UAB won against Tulane on Tuesday with 81 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Sunday. UAB walked away with an 81-76 victory over FAU. Winning may never get old, but the Blazers sure are getting used to it with their third in a row.

UAB got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Yaxel Lendeborg out in front who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Lendeborg has been hot , having posted ten or more rebounds the last five times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Christian Coleman, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

UAB smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive matchups.

South Florida's defeat dropped their record down to 9-7. As for UAB, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

South Florida came up short against UAB in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 93-83. Will South Florida have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UAB has won all of the games they've played against South Florida in the last 10 years.