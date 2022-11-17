Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ South Florida

Current Records: Austin Peay 1-2; South Florida 0-3

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Austin Peay Governors at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Yuengling Center. Austin Peay should still be riding high after a big win, while the Bulls will be looking to regain their footing.

South Florida was just a bucket shy of a victory on Monday and fell 68-67 to the Stetson Hatters. South Florida didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, everything went Austin Peay's way against the Milligan Buffaloes on Monday as they made off with a 98-74 victory.

South Florida is now 0-3 while the Governors sit at 1-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls are stumbling into the contest with the 19th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.3 on average. Austin Peay has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 25th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Florida have won both of the games they've played against Austin Peay in the last eight years.