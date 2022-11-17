Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ South Florida

Current Records: Austin Peay 1-2; South Florida 0-3

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Austin Peay Governors at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Yuengling Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

South Florida was just a bucket short of a victory on Monday and fell 68-67 to the Stetson Hatters.

Meanwhile, everything went Austin Peay's way against the Milligan Buffaloes on Monday as they made off with a 98-74 win.

The Bulls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

South Florida is now 0-3 while Austin Peay sits at 1-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: South Florida is 10th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.3 on average. The Governors have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.20% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 7-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Florida won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Austin Peay.