Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ South Florida
Current Records: Cincinnati 13-6; South Florida 8-10
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls will be returning home after a two-game road trip. South Florida and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Yuengling Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cincinnati winning the first 70-59 on the road and the Bulls taking the second 56-54.
South Florida strolled past the East Carolina Pirates with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 81-70. South Florida can attribute much of their success to guard Tyler Harris, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points, and center Russel Tchewa, who had 20 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, things were close when Cincinnati and the SMU Mustangs clashed this past Saturday, but the Bearcats ultimately edged out the opposition 54-52. Cincinnati's guard Mika Adams-Woods filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points.
The wins brought the Bulls up to 8-10 and Cincinnati to 13-6. South Florida is 5-2 after wins this season, Cincinnati 8-4.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
Series History
Cincinnati have won eight out of their last ten games against South Florida.
