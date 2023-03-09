Who's Playing

East Carolina @ South Florida

Regular Season Records: East Carolina 15-16; South Florida 14-17

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls and the East Carolina Pirates are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Dickies Arena in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for South Florida as they lost 69-49 to the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday. Guard Tyler Harris wasn't much of a difference maker for the Bulls; Harris finished with ten points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, East Carolina was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 84-58 punch to the gut against the UCF Knights. The top scorers for the Pirates were forward Ezra Ausar (14 points) and forward Brandon Johnson (12 points).

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Florida have won nine out of their last 16 games against East Carolina.