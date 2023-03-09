Who's Playing
East Carolina @ South Florida
Regular Season Records: East Carolina 15-16; South Florida 14-17
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls and the East Carolina Pirates are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Dickies Arena in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for South Florida as they lost 69-49 to the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday. Guard Tyler Harris wasn't much of a difference maker for the Bulls; Harris finished with ten points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, East Carolina was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 84-58 punch to the gut against the UCF Knights. The top scorers for the Pirates were forward Ezra Ausar (14 points) and forward Brandon Johnson (12 points).
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Florida have won nine out of their last 16 games against East Carolina.
- Feb 01, 2023 - South Florida 71 vs. East Carolina 63
- Jan 15, 2023 - South Florida 81 vs. East Carolina 70
- Feb 23, 2022 - East Carolina 64 vs. South Florida 60
- Feb 17, 2022 - East Carolina 65 vs. South Florida 57
- Jan 09, 2021 - South Florida 69 vs. East Carolina 63
- Feb 26, 2020 - South Florida 73 vs. East Carolina 68
- Jan 07, 2020 - East Carolina 62 vs. South Florida 59
- Feb 10, 2019 - South Florida 72 vs. East Carolina 68
- Jan 26, 2019 - South Florida 77 vs. East Carolina 57
- Jan 17, 2018 - East Carolina 90 vs. South Florida 52
- Jan 03, 2018 - East Carolina 67 vs. South Florida 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - South Florida 64 vs. East Carolina 57
- Dec 28, 2016 - East Carolina 60 vs. South Florida 49
- Mar 10, 2016 - South Florida 71 vs. East Carolina 66
- Mar 02, 2016 - East Carolina 52 vs. South Florida 39
- Feb 16, 2016 - South Florida 69 vs. East Carolina 52