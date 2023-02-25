Who's Playing

SMU @ South Florida

Current Records: SMU 10-18; South Florida 12-16

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. SMU and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Yuengling Center. Bragging rights belong to the Mustangs for now since they're up 9-3 across their past 12 matchups.

SMU didn't have too much trouble with the East Carolina Pirates at home on Sunday as they won 86-70. SMU can attribute much of their success to forward Samuell Williamson, who had 20 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, South Florida netted an 82-75 win over the UCF Knights on Wednesday. South Florida got double-digit scores from four players: guard Selton Miguel (14), guard Ryan Conwell (14), guard Tyler Harris (13), and forward Keyshawn Bryant (13).

The Mustangs are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped SMU to 10-18 and the Bulls to 12-16. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.95

Odds

The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

SMU have won nine out of their last 12 games against South Florida.