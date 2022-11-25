Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ South Florida

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 2-3; South Florida 1-5

What to Know

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the South Florida Bulls at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Yuengling Center. South Florida should still be feeling good after a win, while the Terriers will be looking to get back in the win column.

It looks like St. Francis (N.Y.) got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 79-56 walloping at the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes' hands on Wednesday. St. Francis (N.Y.) was surely aware of their 24.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Forward Syrus Grisby wasn't much of a difference maker for St. Francis (N.Y.); Grisby played for 25 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

As for South Florida, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They had enough points to win and then some against the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Tuesday, taking their matchup 75-62. The Bulls can attribute much of their success to guard Selton Miguel, who had 19 points and six assists.

The Terriers are now 2-3 while South Florida sits at 1-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: St. Francis (N.Y.) is 15th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63 on average. South Florida has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 29th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.