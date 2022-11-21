Who's Playing

UAB @ South Florida

Current Records: UAB 2-1; South Florida 0-4

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls will take on the UAB Blazers at 6 p.m. ET on Monday at Ocean Center. UAB should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bulls will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was close but no cigar for South Florida as they fell 62-60 to the Austin Peay Governors on Thursday. Forward Sam Hines Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 13 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Wednesday was the absolute smackdown UAB laid on the Presbyterian Blue Hose. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on UAB.

South Florida is now 0-4 while the Blazers sit at 2-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulls are stumbling into the game with the eighth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.8 on average. UAB's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 96 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

UAB won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.