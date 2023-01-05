Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: Houston Christian 4-10; Southeastern Louisiana 6-8

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions and the Houston Christian Huskies are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. The Lions and Houston Christian will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at University Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Houston Christian winning the first 93-80 at home and Southeastern Louisiana taking the second 89-84.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 93-55, which was the final score in Southeastern Louisiana's tilt against the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Friday. Guard Boogie Anderson wasn't much of a difference maker for Southeastern Louisiana; Anderson finished with ten points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Houston Christian didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the New Orleans Privateers this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 101-96 win.

The Lions are now 6-8 while the Huskies sit at 4-10. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Southeastern Louisiana is ninth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.9 on average. Houston Christian has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 51.70% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana and Houston Christian both have five wins in their last ten games.