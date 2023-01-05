Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: Houston Christian 4-10; Southeastern Louisiana 6-8

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. The Huskies and Southeastern Louisiana will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at University Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Houston Christian winning the first 93-80 at home and Southeastern Louisiana taking the second 89-84.

Houston Christian didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the New Orleans Privateers last Friday, but they still walked away with a 101-96 victory.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana took a serious blow against the Vanderbilt Commodores last week, falling 93-55. Guard Boogie Anderson wasn't much of a difference maker for the Lions; Anderson played for 29 minutes with.

The Huskies are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Houston Christian is now 4-10 while Southeastern Louisiana sits at 6-8. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston Christian has allowed their opponents to shoot 51.70% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Southeastern Louisiana has experienced some struggles of their own as they are sixth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana and Houston Christian both have five wins in their last ten games.