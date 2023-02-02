Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: Incarnate Word 10-12; Southeastern Louisiana 13-9

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cardinals and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at University Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Incarnate Word proved too difficult a challenge. Incarnate Word came out on top in a nail-biter against Nicholls State, sneaking past 69-67.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana had enough points to win and then some against the New Orleans Privateers this past Saturday, taking their matchup 80-64.

The wins brought Incarnate Word up to 10-12 and the Lions to 13-9. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cardinals have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Southeastern Louisiana has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the seventh most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won five out of their last eight games against Incarnate Word.