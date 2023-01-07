Who's Playing
Lamar @ Southeastern Louisiana
Current Records: Lamar 4-11; Southeastern Louisiana 7-8
What to Know
The Lamar Cardinals are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at University Center. Southeastern Louisiana will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a defeat.
2023 "welcomed" Lamar with an 81-55 beatdown courtesy of the New Orleans Privateers on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday, taking their matchup 71-59.
Lamar is now 4-11 while Southeastern Louisiana sits at 7-8. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals are 13th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.2 on average. The Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lamar have won four out of their last seven games against Southeastern Louisiana.
- Dec 29, 2020 - Lamar 74 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 64
- Dec 18, 2019 - Lamar 79 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 73
- Jan 16, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 76 vs. Lamar 69
- Jan 10, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 63 vs. Lamar 58
- Mar 08, 2017 - Lamar 77 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Lamar 74 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 54
- Jan 18, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 98 vs. Lamar 70