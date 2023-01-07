Who's Playing

Lamar @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: Lamar 4-11; Southeastern Louisiana 7-8

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at University Center. Southeastern Louisiana will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a defeat.

2023 "welcomed" Lamar with an 81-55 beatdown courtesy of the New Orleans Privateers on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday, taking their matchup 71-59.

Lamar is now 4-11 while Southeastern Louisiana sits at 7-8. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals are 13th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.2 on average. The Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lamar have won four out of their last seven games against Southeastern Louisiana.