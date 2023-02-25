Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: McNeese State 8-21; Southeastern Louisiana 16-13

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Lions and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at University Center. Southeastern Louisiana will be strutting in after a win while McNeese State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Southeastern Louisiana took their game against the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday by a conclusive 83-60 score.

Meanwhile, McNeese State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 85-80 to the Houston Christian Huskies.

Southeastern Louisiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Lions' victory brought them up to 16-13 while the Cowboys' loss pulled them down to 8-21. Southeastern Louisiana is 7-8 after wins this season, and McNeese State is 4-16 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

Odds

The Lions are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won 11 out of their last 16 games against McNeese State.