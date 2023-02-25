Who's Playing
McNeese State @ Southeastern Louisiana
Current Records: McNeese State 8-21; Southeastern Louisiana 16-13
What to Know
The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Lions and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at University Center. Southeastern Louisiana will be strutting in after a win while McNeese State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Southeastern Louisiana took their game against the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday by a conclusive 83-60 score.
Meanwhile, McNeese State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 85-80 to the Houston Christian Huskies.
Southeastern Louisiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Lions' victory brought them up to 16-13 while the Cowboys' loss pulled them down to 8-21. Southeastern Louisiana is 7-8 after wins this season, and McNeese State is 4-16 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lions are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Southeastern Louisiana have won 11 out of their last 16 games against McNeese State.
- Feb 09, 2023 - McNeese State 69 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 66
- Feb 10, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 91 vs. McNeese State 86
- Feb 03, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 83 vs. McNeese State 78
- Jan 07, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 83 vs. McNeese State 78
- Mar 09, 2021 - Southeastern Louisiana 71 vs. McNeese State 68
- Feb 24, 2021 - McNeese State 95 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 91
- Jan 20, 2021 - Southeastern Louisiana 92 vs. McNeese State 88
- Feb 26, 2020 - McNeese State 104 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 82
- Jan 22, 2020 - McNeese State 77 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 61
- Feb 16, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 88 vs. McNeese State 52
- Jan 19, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 74 vs. McNeese State 71
- Feb 10, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 74 vs. McNeese State 67
- Jan 13, 2018 - McNeese State 71 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 62
- Jan 15, 2017 - Southeastern Louisiana 79 vs. McNeese State 75
- Feb 15, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 79 vs. McNeese State 76
- Feb 01, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 82 vs. McNeese State 80