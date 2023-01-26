Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: New Orleans 6-12; Southeastern Louisiana 11-9

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers lost both of their matches to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions last season on scores of 79-84 and 65-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at University Center. Southeastern Louisiana should still be riding high after a win, while the Privateers will be looking to right the ship.

New Orleans has to be aching after a bruising 88-65 loss to the NW State Demons on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Southeastern Louisiana proved too difficult a challenge. Southeastern Louisiana managed a 79-73 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce.

New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

New Orleans is now 6-12 while Southeastern Louisiana sits at 11-9. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Privateers are 356th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.6 on average. Southeastern Louisianas have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won ten out of their last 17 games against New Orleans.