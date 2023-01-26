Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Southeastern Louisiana
Current Records: New Orleans 6-12; Southeastern Louisiana 11-9
What to Know
The New Orleans Privateers lost both of their matches to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions last season on scores of 79-84 and 65-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at University Center. Southeastern Louisiana should still be riding high after a win, while the Privateers will be looking to right the ship.
New Orleans has to be aching after a bruising 88-65 loss to the NW State Demons on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Southeastern Louisiana proved too difficult a challenge. Southeastern Louisiana managed a 79-73 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce.
New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
New Orleans is now 6-12 while Southeastern Louisiana sits at 11-9. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Privateers are 356th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.6 on average. Southeastern Louisianas have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lions are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Southeastern Louisiana have won ten out of their last 17 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 74 vs. New Orleans 65
- Feb 24, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 84 vs. New Orleans 79
- Jan 20, 2022 - New Orleans 78 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 72
- Mar 10, 2021 - New Orleans 80 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 63
- Mar 06, 2021 - New Orleans 81 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 76
- Jan 30, 2021 - Southeastern Louisiana 79 vs. New Orleans 73
- Mar 07, 2020 - New Orleans 79 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 69
- Feb 01, 2020 - New Orleans 84 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 73
- Mar 06, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 81 vs. New Orleans 67
- Feb 20, 2019 - New Orleans 89 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 68
- Feb 28, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 68 vs. New Orleans 64
- Feb 14, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 71 vs. New Orleans 64
- Mar 02, 2017 - Southeastern Louisiana 63 vs. New Orleans 58
- Feb 11, 2017 - New Orleans 60 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 52
- Mar 09, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 84 vs. New Orleans 74
- Mar 03, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 61 vs. New Orleans 60
- Feb 24, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 93 vs. New Orleans 81